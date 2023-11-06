LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for November 6th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 50°. Winds WSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Record heat? High of 90°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

After a day of record breaking heat around the South Plains, above average temperatures look to continue through the overnight hours. We will keep a clear sky around the region, with temperatures only dropping into the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. The coolest temperatures will remain over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be sustained out of the west-southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, November 7th, 2023.

Short Term:

Another day of record-breaking heat is on the way for Tuesday. The current forecast calls for Lubbock to hit a high temperature of 90°, which would tie the all-time hottest temperature recorded in the month of November in Lubbock’s history! The old record is also 90°, and was set on November 9th, 2006. We will see abundant sunshine around the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain warm, with lows only cooling into the 40s and 50s. Winds will remain breezy as our pressure gradient increases due to an approaching cold front.

Warm and windy conditions will hang around Wednesday as clouds increase across the South Plains. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s, with coolest temperatures remaining across the southwestern Texas Panhandle. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH throughout the morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon into the evening hours, our cold front will start to make progress through western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Winds will shift to the north behind the front, with gusts as high as 25-35 MPH likely. Some patchy blowing dust can be expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cooler, with lows bottoming out in the upper 30s to upper 40s under a cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible in eastern New Mexico.

Isolated to scattered showers will increase on Thursdays. We will see a cloudy sky around the region, with daytime temps in the 40s and 50s expected. High temperatures for Thursday will occur before sunrise. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH, with gusts as high as 22-28 MPH making for a blustery and damp day. Precipitation will remain in the form of a cold rain throughout the day, with areas along and south of Highway 62/82 having the best chance of seeing rain. Some areas could see local totals over 0.25″. Overnight, colder air will continue to filter into the region. This could result in a light wintry mix over portions of the region, especially northwest of Lubbock. Confidence in this continues to be extremely low, and no snow or ice accumulation is likely at this time. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s around the region.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 6th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation will wrap up before sunrise on Friday. We will see a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs back in the 50s to low 60s. Highs will stay in the mid 50s to upper 60s through the weekend into early next week. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s, with coldest temperatures remaining over northwestern areas. Winds will become more southerly, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH continuing. Periods of clouds and sun can be expected each day, with cloud coverage increasing on Monday. Portions of the Permian Basin will see rain chances return as soon as Saturday. But for now, rain chances remain below 10%.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 6th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 5th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:51 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 87° (2023)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 16° (1959)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

