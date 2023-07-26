LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for July 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 75°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High of 101°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight will be another warm night around the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday will most likely add to Lubbock’s triple-digit count! A high of 101° is currently forecast for the Hub City. We will see region-wide highs continuing to vary from 95°-105°. A mostly sunny sky is expected around the region, with sustained winds of 10-15 MPH out of the south. Be sure to limit your time outdoors, and take A/C breaks every 30 minutes. Thursday night into Friday morning will be warm, as lows settle in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Friday should be renamed fry-day, as high temperatures are on track to return to the triple digits for most of the region. Warmest temperatures will occur off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Area-wide, highs will climb anywhere from 95°-105° under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Make sure to never leave your children or pets unattended in a vehicle, especially in this type of heat! That decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Winds will remain sustained out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning looks to remain warm and dry, as lows only fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Saturday will not bring much relief to the region, as highs are expected to peak anywhere from 95°-105° across the KLBK viewing area once again. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain mild, as lows only drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures may give us a slight reprieve from the triple digits this weekend into early next week. Highs will fall just a few degrees, with some areas continuing to increase their streak of 100 degree days! We will see temperatures peak anywhere from 95-105 degrees each day from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Morning lows will remain warm, only cooling into the upper 60s to upper 70s. Other than a few passing high clouds, we will keep a mostly sunny sky around each day, with winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Our ground is starting to become very dry very fast. Due to a wet May and June, we have seen an increase in wildfire fuel around the region. If you have plans on partaking in any outdoor burning, please be sure to be extra cautious. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 26th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 26th:

Sunrise: 6:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 58° (1942 & 1959)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

