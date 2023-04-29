LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update for April 29th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 46°. Winds NW→SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer with clouds late. High of 86°. Winds SW→E 15-20 MPH.

This evening and overnight will be very similar to what we saw around the region today! Calm and quiet. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast by sunrise Sunday, with sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH expected. Low temperatures will settle into the upper 30s to low 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday will be warm and breezy. A cold front will move through the region during the late morning and afternoon hours, resulting in a 20° spread in high temperatures around the forecast area. Northern locations will peak in the mid and upper 70s, with southern zones soaring into the low to mid 90s! Winds will shift from the southwest to the east behind the front. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected, and could result in some blowing dust. Clouds will increase behind the front during the mid-evening hours. Sunday night into Monday morning will be cloudy and mild, as lows settle in the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Monday will feature more clouds and cooler temperatures for most. High temperatures will range through the 70s and low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be a bIt calmer, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH out of the east. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain cloudy and seasonably mild. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s and 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

High temperatures are on track to reach the 70s and low 80s Tuesday before late afternoon and evening storms develop and move through the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH, helping increase our moisture content around the South and Rolling Plains. Storm chances will increase after 2-4 PM. While a severe weather outbreak is not expected, we will likely see a severe storm or two develop around the region. Damaging winds around 60 MPH, in addition to hail up to 1.25″ in diameter will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could also occur with the strongest storms. Showers and storms will linger through the early overnight hours, with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms stick around for Wednesday, a few of which will be on the strong to severe side. Precipitation will begin to wrap up on Thursday, with dry conditions hanging around for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 90s from Wednesday through Saturday, with the warmest day most likely being Friday! Morning lows will remain well above freezing, only cooling into the upper 40s to upper 50s. We will see a mix of clouds and sun each day, with winds mainly out of the south around 10-20 MPH! As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 29th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, April 29th:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:29 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (2011)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 31° (1968)

Have a superb Sunday, South Plains!

-Jacob

