LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for August 22nd, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 72°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 96°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening, resulting in a cloudy sky over southern areas through the overnight hours. The rest of the region will see a mostly cloudy sky. This increase in cloud coverage is associated with the remnants of Harold, which made landfall near Padre Island just before 10 AM this morning. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH through sunrise on Wednesday, with lows bottoming out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

A warm and windy Wednesday is expected around the region, although temperatures will not be as warm as they have been over the past several days. Highs will rage through the 90s into the lower 100s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold will be responsible for our cloud coverage, and possibly even isolated showers and storms over the southwestern KLBK viewing area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be comfortable, with lows dropping into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm, with a mostly sunny sky expected all across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range from 95°-105°, with the hottest temperatures remaining off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain dry and mild, with temperatures settling into the mid 60s to mid 70s around sunrise.

Triple digits look to make a return to the region on Friday, with a high of 100° forecast for the city of Lubbock. Region wide, highs will vary from 95°-108°. A mostly sunny sky is expected over all of eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning remains seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain hot for the beginning of our weekend, with triple digits hanging around on Saturday. By Sunday, a weak cold front is expected to enter the South Plains from the Texas Panhandle. This will drop temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, with highs falling into the mid 80s to mid 90s. Morning lows will bottom out in the low 60s to mid 70s. In addition to the ‘cooler’ temperatures, isolated showers and storms will accompany this front. No widespread meaningful rain accumulation looks likely as of now, but some isolated heavy downpours will be possible. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 22nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:26 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 100° (1930, 1985, and 1999)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 58° (1923, 1945, and 1967)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx