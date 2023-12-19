LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for December 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 39°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Temperatures will be well above average tonight due to southwesterly winds and a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained at 10-15 MPH, with gusts as high as 15-20 MPH possible. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday. Warmest temperatures will occur over the southeastern South Plains.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, December 20th, 2023.

Short Term:

We will see clouds around the region to start off our Wednesday. A break in the clouds will occur around midday, before more clouds move in ahead of our next storm system Wednesday evening. Isolated showers will arrive over our eastern New Mexico counties around midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Isolated showers will be possible west of Highway 385 before sunrise Thursday, with rain chances shifting east of the Caprock for Thursday afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky will turn partly cloudy Thursday night through Friday as we continue to dry around the region. A partly cloudy sky will return Friday, with the possibility of showers returning late in the evening. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with Thursday being the coolest, wettest day. Morning lows will remain well above average, only cooling into the mid 30s to low 50s. Winds will remain out of the south and southwest around 10-15 MPH each day.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 19th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances will bump back up on Saturday. Some eastern areas could see around 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. Unfortunately, data has been trending drier and drier this week. This means most areas will see less than 0.25″, with some areas seeing no measurable rainfall whatsoever. We will remain dry from Christmas Eve through the first day of Kwanzaa. Temperatures will plummet behind a cold front Christmas Eve into Christmas Day! Highs will fall from the 50s and 60s Sunday, to the 40s and 50s Monday. We will remain slightly below average Tuesday as well, with morning lows bottoming out in the low 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 19th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 19th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1921)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 0° (1924)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx