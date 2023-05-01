LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for May 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 51°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms late. Some severe. High of 78°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will hang around the region overnight tonight. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH, with temperatures bottoming out in the low 40s to low 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

We will start the 2nd day of May off cloudy and mild. Daytime highs will peak in the 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 3-5 PM CDT, shower and thunderstorm activity will begin to develop around the region. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for southwestern portions of the viewing area. Any storms that do develop could produce hail around 1″ in diameter, in addition to strong wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH! Storms will linger around the region until 1-3 AM Wednesday morning. Lows will eventually settle in the 40s to low 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible overnight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild. Temperatures will plateau in the 70s and 80s during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 2-4 PM, another wave of shower and storm activity is expected to develop over western areas. Just like Tuesday, we are anticipating a few of these storms to be on the strong to severe side. No tornadoes are anticipated, but damaging winds around 60 MPH and hail around 1″ in diameter will be possible with the strongest storms. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will feature remnant showers and storms, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s.

Warmer temperatures and fewer showers are expected on Thursday. Eastern areas will likely see a few showers linger around through the afternoon and late evening hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to upper 80s in the late afternoon and evening hours, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Wednesday morning will be mild, as lows only drop into the upper 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

We look to remain dry and warm for most of the extended forecast period. Highs will peak in the 80s and 90s, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 60s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Friday through Sunday, with winds mainly out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will bring in some occasional blowing dust. On Monday, we will be watching for the potential of a few more showers and storms returning to the region. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 1st:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:30 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 101° (2020)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 32° (1967 & 1970)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob

