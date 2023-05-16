LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for May 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers northwest. Low of 59°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Strong to severe storms. High of 84°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible for areas west of Interstate 27 and north of Highway 62/82 this evening through around 2-4 AM CDT Wednesday morning. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s and 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mild and muggy. Storm chances will increase later in the day, with a few strong to severe storms possible over northern areas. Our main concern will exist with the potential of 60-70 MPH wind gusts! High temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds outside of storms will be in from the south around 15-20 MPH. Isolated shower and storm activity will linger overnight, as temperatures eventually settle in the 50s and 60s around sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will begin with isolated showers around the region. We should completely dry out by noon, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around. Daytime temperatures will peak in the 80s, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. During the afternoon and evening hours, more storms will begin to develop around the region. Areas along and off the Caprock could see some severe storms, the strongest of which could produce 60-70 MPH wind gusts and 1.25″ in diameter hail! Storms will linger into the overnight hours, with a few showers hanging on by sunrise Friday. Lows will cool into the 50s and 60s by sunrise.

Friday will be a tad drier and cooler. Highs will vary from the upper 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will arrive later in the afternoon, shifting our winds to the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers will remain possible, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 16th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 16th:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 107° (1996)

Average Low: 57°

Record Low: 37° (1945)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx