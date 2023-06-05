LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for June 5th, 2023.

Hello and happy Monday, South Plains!

Today: We are starting the week with some spotty widespread showers and storms. Thunderstorms are expected to develop again today increasing our rainfall amounts across the region. Expect higher rainfall amounts in the thunderstorms; we could see between a .10″ and .25″ of rain here in Lubbock by tomorrow! We will warm up to 75 degrees in Lubbock with northeastern winds around 5-10 mph. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day and precipitation chances will be around 30%.

Tonight: We will cool off to 58 degrees. Thunderstorms are likely throughout the night. Precipitation chances will lower to around 20%. Winds will remain out of the northeast, moving more north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will reach a high of 79 degrees, bringing us back to some warmer temperatures across the South Plains. Winds will remain calm out of the northeast shifting towards the south at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will be slightly less, and precipitation chances will be at 20%

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will cool off to 60 degrees. Wednesday will warm back up, getting to a high of 81 degrees for the day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy with a bit more sunshine and precipitation chances will lower to 10%

Thursday the heat will continue to increase with a low of 60 and a high of 86 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the entire day. Winds will remain out of the south increasing slightly to 8-12 mph.

Thursday night will drop down to 61 degrees. Friday will have a high of 88 degrees with warmer conditions and minimal cloud coverage. Winds will stay coming from the south at speeds around 10-15 mph.

Friday night will feel warmer with a low of 62 and only a light breeze. Prime patio time! Saturday will have a high of 89 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest, shifting southeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will remain consistent with a low of 61 and a high of 89 degrees for the day. Skies will be mostly clear with south winds at 12-18 mph.

Great weather ahead this week!

-Kathryn