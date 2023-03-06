LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for March 6th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 42°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. High of 78°. Winds SW→NE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will remain over the South Plains tonight through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are on their way into the upper 30s over northern areas, with the low 50s likely over the northern Permian Basin. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, most areas will have southwesterly winds around 8-12 MPH. Northeastern areas will see a cold front start to slide into the region. There, winds will be out of the northeast with slightly cooler temperatures.

Tuesday will be warm for most areas! Highs will range through the 70s and 80s for most. Locations over the northwestern South Plains will be a tad cooler as our next back-door cold front edges into the region. Here, highs will remain in the 60s, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. The rest of the region will see winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, isolated showers and storms will develop along and east of Interstate 27/Highway 87. Some small hail will be possible with the stronger storms. Isolated showers will remain overnight, as lows settle in the mid 30s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be cooler for most as our cold front nudges the above average temperatures back to the southwestern corner of the KLBK viewing area. Highs will peak in the mid 70s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and an occasional rumble of thunder will remain around the region, especially over eastern areas! Winds will shift from the southwest to the east behind the cold front. Gusts as high as 25 MPH will be possible. A few storms that develop off the Caprock could possess some marginally severe hail, up to the size of quarters. This activity will be most likely Wednesday evening into the early overnight hours. Isolated showers will remain around the region through Thursday morning, as lows cool into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be warmer as our storm system pulls off to the east. Highs will return to the mid 60s to low 80s, with warmest temperatures existing over the southwestern South Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast initially, before coming northwesterly later in the day. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are likely. We’ll keep the clouds around, with gradual clearing expected overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to mid 40s by sunrise Friday.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s and 70s around the region. An occasional 80 degree reading will be likely on Saturday. Winds will be quite variable in direction as we have a few weak systems pass through the region. Gusts will be as high as 25-35 MPH each day. No precipitation is expected around the region during this time period. Morning lows will continue to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s each morning. DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM this Sunday. We will ‘spring’ forward 1 hour, giving us later sunrises and later sunsets. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 6th:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:48 PM CDT

Average High: 65°

Record High: 87° (1929 & 1934)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1920 & 1943)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

