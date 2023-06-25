LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Sunday evening weather update for June 25th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 69°. Winds E 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 101°. Winds SE 8-12 mph.

Today’s temperatures weren’t as high as we saw them yesterday throughout the KLBK viewing area, but nonetheless, it was still a hot one out there! I hope you all were still able to enjoy your Sunday and get out there to at least soak up the mostly sunny sky we had as well! As we head into the upcoming week, Monday looks to have conditions fairly similar to what we saw today. However, it looks like our temperatures will crank up by the time Tuesday and Wednesday roll around before we see temperatures fall again. For now though, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for all of the counties shaded in purple. These are in effect until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the northern portion of Lea county as well until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the counties shaded in purple until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the northern portion of Lea county until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023.

In terms of the actual forecast, tonight, we’ll be under a mostly clear sky throughout the viewing area and temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s to lower and middle 70’s. Winds will be blowing out of the E around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will again ramp back up to near 100° with upper 90’s for the northern sections and lower to middle 100’s for the southern sections. A mostly sunny sky is expected tomorrow as well with winds blowing out of the SE at 8-12 mph.

Tuesday morning will feature temperatures a bit more mild than what you will feel tomorrow morning. We will see morning lows in the lower to upper 70’s. Please make sure you are prepared for temperatures to rise on Tuesday afternoon as afternoon and evening highs will be in the middle 100’s to lower 110’s. Stay hydrated, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and seek shaded areas and AC as much as you can. If you have to be outside for extended periods, make sure to apply sunscreen and wear light-colored clothing. Cover any exposed skin and you will also want to wear a hat and sunglasses! Otherwise, it will be a bit breezy with winds blowing out of the SW at 15-20 mph. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

Beat the heat with these heat safety tips!

As we roll into Wednesday, we will see much of the same. Morning lows will be in the lower to upper 70’s and temperatures will quickly rise back up into triple digit territory for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 100’s to upper 100’s. You will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and breezy conditions will be in place again with winds blowing out of the SSW at 20-25 mph.

The extended forecast features a drop in temperatures, especially as we head into next weekend. Temperatures to finish off the work week will be in the upper 90’s to lower 100’s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and a southerly breeze. Lower to upper 90’s are in the forecast for next weekend. With the drop in temperatures, it looks like slight chances of showers and storms are creeping back into the forecast. A 10% chance of precipitation for the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours exists for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your evening, my friends!

Seven day forecast beginning Monday June 26th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 25th:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 110° (2011)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 54° (1940)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

Facebook: Meteorologist Robbie Commodari

Twitter: @robcomm5