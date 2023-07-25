LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for July 25th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 77°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 102°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

After another hot day, another warm night is expected around the region. Lubbock woke up to a low temperature of only 79° Tuesday morning. Tonight, low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. A cloud or two cannot be completely ruled out. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH.

Hot and sunny is what the forecast calls for on Wednesday! High temperatures will peak anywhere from 95°-105° under a mostly sunny sky. Make sure to appropriately apply sunscreen if you plan on heading outdoors. It will only take around 10-15 minutes before you begin to get a sunburn. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday will most likely add to Lubbock’s triple-digit count! A high of 101° is currently forecast for the Hub City. We will see region-wide highs continuing to vary from 95°-105°. A mostly sunny sky is expected around the region, with sustained winds of 10-15 MPH out of the south. Be sure to limit your time outdoors, and take A/C breaks every 30 minutes. Thursday night into Friday morning will be warm, as lows settle in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Friday should be renamed fry-day, as high temperatures are on track to return to the triple digits for most of the region. Warmest temperatures will occur off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Area-wide, highs will climb anywhere from 95°-105° under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Make sure to never leave your children or pets unattended in a vehicle, especially in this type of heat! That decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Winds will remain sustained out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning looks to remain warm and dry, as lows only fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures may give us a slight reprieve from the triple digits this weekend into early next week. Highs will fall just a few degrees, with some areas continuing to increase their streak of 100 degree days! We will see temperatures peak anywhere from 95-105 degrees each day from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Morning lows will remain warm, only cooling into the upper 60s to upper 70s. Other than a few passing high clouds, we will keep a mostly sunny sky around each day, with winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Our ground is starting to become very dry very fast. Due to a wet May and June, we have seen an increase in wildfire fuel around the region. If you have plans on partaking in any outdoor burning, please be sure to be extra cautious. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 25th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 25th:

Sunrise: 6:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (1940)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 59° (1916 & 1956)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx