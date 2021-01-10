January 10th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy snowy Sunday everyone! After a chilly and snowy day, we look ahead to a dicey commute early tomorrow morning. Not only will drivers have to contend with icy road conditions, but freezing fog will also return to the forecast. Please take extreme caution, leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and staying off the roads if you do not have to get out.



Temperatures will drop back into the teens Monday morning with highs thankfully getting back above the freezing mark, reaching into the low 40’s by Monday afternoon. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day and this will allow for some melting. Unfortunately, not all areas will see the snow completely disappear due to our high totals, so plan for an icy commute again on Tuesday.



Lows remain below freezing for the next seven days with highs rebounding quickly into the low 50’s on Tuesday and then the low to mid-60’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Bring your pets and potted plants indoors during the late evening and early morning hours and turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build-up on the roadways.



Conditions will remain dry through the work week and the first half of the weekend, with abundant sunshine expected. Our next potential precipitation chance will return on Sunday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!