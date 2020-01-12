January 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! After a very warm and sunny work week, we are finally seeing more winter-like weather today. The cold front that slowly pushed through the region yesterday dropped our high temperatures into the upper 50’s today and we will continue to see them drop into the low 50’s tomorrow. Freezing temperatures will also make their return tomorrow morning which means that as we watch for our next chance for precipitation, it may transition into into freezing rain, sleet and snow depending on the timing of this system.

Thankfully, due to our warm ground temperatures, we are not expecting a lot of accumulation at this time. However, it is still advised to be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, overpasses as well as on and off ramps where ice forms a bit easier. Sunshine will return quickly on Saturday with temperatures rebounding back above average into the 60’s by Monday.