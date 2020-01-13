January 12, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! What a wild 24 hours it has been here in the South Plains! Our official high yesterday was 64 degrees at around 2pm, and by 7am this morning our temperature fell to 20 degrees! Throw in the inch of snow and it was quite a storm system. Thankfully, today the sunshine has returned and temperatures have rebounded nicely into the low to mid 50s thanks to a west wind. Expect the warming trend to continue through at least the middle part of next week as we'll see temperature soar into the low 70s by Monday and Tuesday with wall to wall sunshine. We'll be watching one of two cold fronts to push through on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures to the 60s with no chance of rain. However, the second one looks to come through stronger and just a day later on Thursday with much colder air and the chance for rain and maybe a wintry mix again. At this time, it does look to be mostly a rain event, but we will be watching it very closely as the timing of the precip could come at night when temperatures normally fall below freezing.