January 12, 2020 Evening Weather
Good evening and happy Sunday! We had a beautiful second half of the weekend here in the South Plains with lots of sunshine and temperatures increasing to the 60s! Expect the warming trend to continue into the first part of the work week with highs tomorrow in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday could be one of the warmest days in weeks with highs in the 70s expected with sunny skies and lows in the mid 30s again. By Wednesday, we’ll be watching the first of three cold fronts to sweep through. The first one on Wednesday looks to be the weaker of the two, with a drop in temps by about 10 degrees and partly cloudy skies. The second cold front looks to pack the stronger punch which is looking to come through on Thursday with highs near 50 and showers expected in the overnight hours. By Friday, conditions improve quickly as the storm system moves off to the east, and sunny skies return. Next weekend looks to be mainly sunny despite another cold front that will drop our temperatures to near normal.