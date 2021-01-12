January 12th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! Temperatures moved back into the upper 40s today with more sunshine on tap! This and the warming trend that will continue through tomorrow will continue to help all the snow melt and clear it off of the roadways! Unfortunately, low temperatures will stay below freezing for the next seven days. This means that anything that doesn’t melt throughout today will refreeze as black ice again tonight, so drivers need to beware. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. We will get near 60 degrees by tomorrow afternoon, but then watch for another cool down as we head into the weekend. Sunshine will remain abundant with no more precipitation in the forecast until at least next week.