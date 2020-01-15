January 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low 70’s yet again! Hopefully you took advantage because we are watching for changes to begin as early as tomorrow morning. Wednesday will start with foggy conditions and then transition to a mix of sun and clouds with a small rain chance throughout the day. The slow cool down is also expected to begin on Wednesday with highs dipping into the low 60’s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will intensify on Thursday and then clear out by Friday evening. Thursday is looking like a much cooler day with freezing temperatures to start and highs struggling to get past the low 40’s. This means that the day could start with some wintry mix showers so please be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, overpasses as well as on and off ramps where ice forms a little bit easier. While temperatures will warm up on Friday we will see another cool down for the weekend, however sunshine will remain abundant.