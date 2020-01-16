January 15th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a cloudy and cooler day with high temperatures moving back into the mid-60’s yet again! Rain chances will slowly increase this evening with shower and thunderstorm chances intensifying on Thursday. No severe weather is expected but visibility will be reduced and flooding will be an issue so make sure to drive with caution.

Thursday is also looking like a much cooler day with freezing temperatures to start and highs struggling to get past the mid-30’s. This means that the day will begin with some wintry mix showers so please be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, overpasses as well as on and off ramps where ice forms a little bit easier. Rain chances will continue on Friday through midday with temperatures warming back into the low-60’s. Then we will see another cool down for the weekend, however sunshine will remain abundant.