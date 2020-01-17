January 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a cold and rainy start to the day with high temperatures struggling to get past the mid-30’s. This afternoon and evening we are watching for rain showers to transition to freezing rain and sleet showers, which means that it is imperative that you be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, overpasses as well as on and off ramps where ice forms a little bit easier. Friday will start out the same with freezing temperatures and therefore, more freezing precipitation. However, showers will transition to liquid rain as they slowly clear out of the region.

By afternoon temperatures will warm back above average into the upper 50’s and we will see clear conditions by Friday night. Then we will see another cool down for the weekend, however sunshine will remain abundant.