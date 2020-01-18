Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another cold and rainy start to the day. However, sky conditions will clear out this afternoon with highs rebounding back into the upper 50’s and clear skies expected this evening. Despite the fact that showers will end midday today, we may still see ice on the roadways tomorrow morning so it still imperative that you be cautious while driving, especially on bridges, overpasses as well as on and off ramps where ice forms a little bit easier. We will see another cool down for the weekend and the start of next week with highs dropping into the upper 40’s and low 50’s, however sunshine will remain abundant. This will change on Tuesday when our next rain chance returns to the forecast so stay tuned for updates!
January 17th, 2020 Evening Weather
