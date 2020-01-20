January 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting near average in the low 50’s. This will remain the case for the start of the work week as well, but then a cold front will slide across the region on Tuesday bringing another cool down into the mid-40’s and more rain chances to the region. This will clear out quickly on Wednesday with more sunshine expected. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate throughout the remainder of the work week with highs ranging from the low 50’s to the low 60’s, but conditions will remain dry through the weekend.