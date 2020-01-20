January 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It's been a beautiful sunny day (albeit a little chilly) across the South Plains this afternoon, that's thanks to a weak cold front that pushed through earlier this morning. Thankfully, winds were relatively calm and no mentions of any rain as this front pushed through. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the 20s area wide, so bundle up if you're heading out later. For Sunday, we could see a bit of a foggy start, so be sure to take your time on the roads and use your low-beam headlights early on. However, expect another bright and sunny day by around noon with temps staying in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.

For the upcoming week, we'll see clouds increasing on Monday ahead of our next disturbance which looks to move through on Tuesday with showers increasing in the overnight hours. By mid-day Wednesday, the showers look to move out of the area with afternoon clearing. But, the next storm system looks to be right on it's heels with yet another disturbance sweeping through the area Thursday night and into Friday. We'll be watching for the end of next week for what could be a third storm system, however, models at this time are not quite in agreement on if and when this will happen. Keeping isolated chances of rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.