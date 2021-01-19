January 19th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been an overcast and cold day across the South Plains with highs only reaching into the mid-40’s. Another warming trend will begin tomorrow with highs moving back into the low 50’s and then transitioning into the mid-60’s by Thursday. Lows will remain below freezing again on Wednesday morning so don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. Thankfully, we will see a break from freezing temperatures Thursday through Monday so it should make for nicer mornings for all of those early risers! Wednesday and Thursday we watch for slight rain chances so keep an umbrella handy! Otherwise, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies the next few days!