January 1st, 2020 Noon Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're ending 2019 with clear skies and cold air tonight. At midnight, as we ring in the new year, expect Lubbock to see a temperature of 33°. So be sure to bundle up as you head out to welcome 2020. The low will dip down below freezing on New Year's Day, as we drop to 30°. January 1, 2020 is starting out with sunny skies and dry air. The big issue tomorrow afternoon will be the wind. Sustained wind will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph at times. Some things won't change as we start a new decade! The high tomorrow afternoon will get to 62° here in Lubbock.

