Good afternoon and Happy New Year! I hope all the best for every one of you this new year! Let’s talk about the weather now, we’re going to see a bit of a windy day today for our first day of 2020. We’ll see winds anywhere from 15 to 25 mph out of the west/southwest with gusts as high as 35 mph with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lows 60s. For tonight, winds will still be be more out of the southwest around 10 to 20 mph which will help moderate temperatures and keep most of us in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we’ll see a weak cold front swing through bringing a slight chance for a shower or two, however most of us will remain dry. Expect highs on either side of 50 partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s. Looking ahead to our first week of the new year, we have a very stable weather pattern setting up, which means lots of sunshine and temperatures near normal all the way through the middle of next week!
January 1st, 2020 Noon Weather
