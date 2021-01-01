January 1st, 2021 Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday and happy New Year’s Day everyone! Many folks woke up to snow today while others just saw sunshine. Afternoon highs will return to the mid to upper 40’s and we will watch for a small chance for some wintry mix showers this evening into early tomorrow morning. That means that icy roadways will continue to be an issue for commuters out there. Please avoid travel if possible, but if you have to get out, drive with extreme caution. Then beginning tomorrow, we will see the clouds clear and sunshine return in full force with a slow warming trend through the first half of next week. Mid to upper 50’s arrive on Saturday with the mid-60’s expected by next Tuesday! Despite this warm up, lows will remain below freezing over the next fourdays so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build up on the roadways.