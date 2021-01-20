January 20th, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cloudy, gloomy weather in place today is going to continue through at least tomorrow. Even though we will see the cloud cover today, temperatures will be higher than what we saw on Tuesday. We were back below average for highs yesterday and we will be there again today. Lubbock will see the wind at 10-15 mph with a high temperature of 53°. Thursday is going to see the wind staying at 10-15 mph. There will be light showers south and southeast of Lubbock, emphasis on light. Lubbock will stay dry. It will be cloudy, with a high temperature of 66°. Temperatures will be much lower again on Friday afternoon.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!