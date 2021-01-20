January 20th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the region with highs transitioning back into the low 50’s. This warming trend will continue with temperatures jumping back into the mid-60’s by Thursday afternoon. We will also see a five day break from freezing low temperatures so it will feel much more pleasant over the next few days for all of those early risers! Tonight and tomorrow we watch for slight rain chances so keep an umbrella handy! Otherwise, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies the next few days with more fluctuating temperatures!