January 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been an overcast start to the day with rain showers returning this afternoon and evening. Nothing severe is expected, but please drive with caution as roadways will be slick and visibility could be reduced. High temperatures also plummeted back into the 40’s this afternoon, but thankfully they will rebound quickly beginning on Wednesday with more sunshine on tap.
Temperatures will continue to fluctuate throughout the remainder of the work week and the weekend with highs ranging from the low 50’s to the mid-60’s and conditions remaining dry through the beginning of next week so you can put away the umbrellas tomorrow morning!