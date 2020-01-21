Good morning and happy Tuesday! I hope you were able to enjoy the nice weather we had over the long weekend because we’re in for some changes today. We’ve got a Pacific disturbance on our doorstep that will bring widespread rainfall to the region today with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. For tonight, with temperatures hovering near the freezing mark in the northern counties, we’ll be watching for a few showers to briefly switch to a rain/snow mix, while the rest of the South Plains should stay above freezing and will continue to see a few showers. Most of the precip will end before midnight. On Wednesday, we could see a few lingering showers in the area on our morning commute, however, we should all be back in the sunshine by around noon. We’ll keep the sunshine in the forecast all the way through the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures rebounding nicely to the upper 50s and even low 60s through Sunday. By early next week, we look to be mainly dry with temperatures flirting with the 70s!
January 21st, 2020 Morning Weather
