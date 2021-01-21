January 21st, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been an overcast and warm day across the South Plains with highs reaching back into the mid-60’s. We will see temperatures drop just below average into the low 50’s tomorrow and then look forward to more warm temperatures returning over the weekend. Tonight we will continue to watch for slight rain chances so keep an umbrella handy! Otherwise, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies over the next few days with an isolated rain chance returning late Sunday night into early Monday morning!