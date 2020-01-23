January 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a much sunnier and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures rebounding back into the low 60’s. Another cold front will slide across the region tomorrow bringing another minor temperature dip into the mid-50’s, but this system will be dry so sunshine will prevail.

This will be the case for the rest of the work week and the weekend with highs remaining in the low 60’s through Sunday and then jumping into the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Monday. However, as we transition into the middle of next week, we will watch for our next cool down and the chance of more showers that will be a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow so make sure to stay tuned for updates!