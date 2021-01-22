January 22nd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been an overcast and cool day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the low 50’s. We will see temperatures rise again tomorrow with the low 60’s returning for the weekend! Sunshine will return over the weekend as well making for great conditions if you want to get outdoors! We will watch for a very minor rain chance on Sunday night into Monday morning, but otherwise we will remain dry and clear. Highs will taper off into the 50’s throughout much of next week.