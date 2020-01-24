January 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another sunny and mild day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-50’s. As we move into the rest of the work week, the weekend and the start of next week, highs will fluctuate between the low to upper 60’s with more sunshine on tap. The only slight change we will see in the forecast is on Saturday night into early Sunday morning when a very minor rain chance will impact the far Northeastern South Plains. However, as we transition into the middle of next week, we will watch for our next cool down and the chance of more showers that will be a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow so make sure to stay tuned for updates! gs