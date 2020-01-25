January 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy finally Friday! With high pressure in control, we’re in the midst of a warm and dry period here in the South Plains that will last through this weekend. So get out and enjoy it! We’ll see highs in the mid 60s for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid to upper 30s. For Sunday, we’ll see temperatures continuing to increase with highs in the upper 60s with wall to wall sunshine and lows in the 30s. Monday will be the last day of the nice weather with highs flirting with 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

By Tuesday, we’ll be watching one of two storm systems that look to bring some precipitation back to the area. With the passing of a cold front, we’ll see highs tumble back to the 50s with the chance of widely scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday will be met with a brief warm-up in temperatures and sunshine before the second, more potent storm system swings through Thursday. This second storm system looks to drop temperatures further, with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s and the chance for a wintry mix of precipitation. Now, this second system is still a ways out, so lots can change between now and then, so we will be watching it carefully. Suffice it to say, please start being mindful for the chance of wintry weather if you have any plans to do any travel on the roads late next week.

