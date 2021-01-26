January 26th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across a South Plains with temperatures sitting in the mid 50’s to the low 60s! As we transition into this evening, we will watch for the cold front to clear the region, bringing more windy conditions, an isolated precipitation chance as well as a 5-10 degree drop in temperatures. Sunshine will remain abundant and we will see temperatures warm right back up into the mid-60s by Friday. Lows will remain below the freezing mark for the next four mornings so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. We will stay dry through Friday with cloud cover increasing over the second half of the work week as we watch for next rain chance to sneak in early Saturday morning.