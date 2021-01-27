January 27th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting back in the low to mid-50’s! Temperatures will remain about the same tomorrow, but cloud cover will slowly increase beginning this weekend. Temperatures will quickly climb back into the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday. Despite our afternoon highs fluctuating, lows will remain below the freezing mark for the next two mornings so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. Finally, we watch for a few minor rain chances on Thursday evening as well as on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.