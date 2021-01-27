January 27th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cooler day across a South Plains with temperatures sitting in the low 50’s! As we transition into this evening, we will watch for more light showers through about midnight with clouds clearing by tomorrow morning. Sunshine will remain abundant tomorrow with more mild temperatures expected. Then as we move into the second half of the work week, we will see cloud cover increase yet again and temperatures quickly climb back into the mid-60s. Despite our afternoon highs fluctuating, lows will remain below the freezing mark for the next three mornings so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. Finally, we watch for our next rain chance to sneak in early Saturday morning.