January 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Cold & windy. Feels like 20s. High 46.Tonight: Winds calming. Low 24.Tomorrow: Dry & partly cloudy. High 55.

A strong low pressure system is the driving force for today's weather. A few isolated rain showers are developing to the north and west early this morning, but are beginning to fizzle out as it hits drier air. As these showers dissipate, we'll be left with overcast conditions this morning and afternoon. This system not only brought in some precipitation, but it's also supplying the cold air and strong winds this morning. Winds out of the north are sustained at 35 mph with gusts of 45 mph. These windy conditions will persist throughout the day making east/west travel difficult and even kick up some dust into the atmosphere. As windy conditions continue this afternoon, this will help temperatures feel like the 20s all day today.

Winds will eventually calm down overnight as temperatures rapidly fall into the 20s. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will feel like the teens and 20s, but by the afternoon temperatures rebound to average in the mid 50s. We'll get a break from active weather tomorrow, but our next storm system is knocking on our doorstep.

We're monitoring the potential for snowfall Thursday morning that could impact the South Plains. However, not all of the data is on board with this system making a direct impact to the region. Some of the data that we are looking at is keeping the snowfall to the south while others are making a direct strike through the South Plains. For now, we have made adjustments to the forecast to include the western South Plains in the snow potential, while the eastern South Plains and Rolling Plains in a cold rain.

This system is expected to clear out by early Friday morning giving us sunshine for the rest of the week with highs rebounding back into the 60s and 70s this weekend.