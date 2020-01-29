January 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been an overcast, windy and colder day across the South Plains with high temperatures making a drastic thirty degree drop back into the mid-40’s. Tomorrow temperatures will rebound back into the mid-50’s with more sunshine on the way, but enjoy it while you can because Thursday brings an even bigger cool down. Temperatures will dip into the 20’s for your lows with highs struggling to reach the 40 degree mark with the cold front passing through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will also bring the chance of wintry mix showers to the region so please drive with caution as black ice will be an issue and roadways will be slick.
Thankfully, we will see a quick weekend warm up with highs returning to the upper 60’s and low 70’s along with abundant sunshine just in time for the Big Game!