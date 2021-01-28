January 28th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another mild day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting back in the mid-50’s! Partly sunny skies have taken over and this will remain the case tomorrow as well. However, temperatures will jump back into the mid-60’s Friday snd Saturday afternoon. We will watch for a minor rain chance this evening and and again on Friday night into Saturday morning so keep your umbrellas handy and watch for slick spots on the roadways. After that sunshine will take over yet again. Despite a slight cool down on Sunday, temperatures will rebound quickly back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s by mid- week next week!