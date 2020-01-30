January 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & seasonable. High 55.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 24.Tomorrow: Isolated snow showers. High 40.

Wind gusts yesterday topped out at almost 60 mph around the area. Thankfully, those strong winds yesterday calmed down overnight. This morning, winds are calm but it is cold. Feels like temperatures are in the single digits and teens. Although we're waking up cold, things will become much warmer this afternoon as temperatures will warm up into the mid 50s as sunshine dominates. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next storm system that could bring us some wintry precipitation.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower late tonight ahead of some flurries and snowfall by tomorrow morning. This comes just in time for your morning commute tomorrow making some roads slick. Most of the snowfall will be out by late afternoon leaving behind some overcast conditions. While there is precipitation in the forecast, not everyone is going to see snowfall. In fact, there's only an isolated chance for precipitation. However, if you are lucky enough to see snow, it won't accumulate to much. Snow accumulations could amount to about a tenth of an inch.

If you don't see any snowfall tomorrow, you'll feel the colder air. Highs tomorrow will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the South Plains. The good news is, winds will remain relatively light so it will feel like the actual temperature tomorrow.