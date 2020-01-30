January 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting right around average in the mid-50’s. Hopefully, you took advantage of this gorgeous day because Thursday brings an even bigger cool down than the one yesterday. Temperatures will dip into the 20’s for your lows with highs struggling to reach the 40 degree mark. The cold front will arrive late tonight and clear the region by Thursday mid-day so be prepared for the chance of wintry mix showers during this time frame. Also remember to drive with caution as black ice will be an issue and roadways will be slick.
Thankfully, we will see a quick weekend warm up with highs returning to the upper 60’s and low 70’s along with abundant sunshine just in time for the Big Game!