January 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another sunny and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back below average into the mid-40’s. Tonight into tomorrow morning we will watch for another chance of wintry mix showers that will linger into midday Friday. These will be very isolated, but could still cause some icy spots so please remember to drive with caution and take your time to get to where you need to go safely. Tomorrow temperatures will move back around average into the low 50’s with a much bigger warm up expected over the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday along with abundant sunshine returning so go outside and enjoy!