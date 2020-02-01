January 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the low 50’s and sunshine slowly emerging throughout the day. As we head into the weekend, Spring-like temperatures will return with highs jumping back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunshine will be abundant so make sure to take advantage of the beautiful conditions because Tuesday brings another cool down along with the return of wintry mix showers to the forecast. We are also expecting windy conditions to return as early as Monday and continue throughout the work week so make sure anything you have outside that can get blown around is secured.