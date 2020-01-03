Good morning and happy Friday! We’re starting this first Friday of 2020 a bit on the cloudy side, which is acting like a blanket and keeping temperatures from dropping too much. Most of us are starting the day in the 40s already! Looking ahead, the clouds will begin to clear out by mid-morning leading to a nice and beautiful sunny day across the South Plains. As we go through our first full week of the new year, don’t expect much changes to the forecast as we’ll see little fluctuations in temperatures and lots of sunshine all the way through the end of next week.
January 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather
