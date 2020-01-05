January 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It’s been yet another picture perfect day here in the South Plains with wall to wall sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 30s with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. Sunday looks to be similar to today with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. The stable weather looks to stay with us all the way through this upcoming work week until next Friday and Saturday when we’ll be watching a storm system that could bring our next chance of rain.