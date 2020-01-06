January 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday! It’s been such a beautiful past couple of days and they were made even better by falling on the weekend, so I hope you were able to enjoy! If not, don’t worry, the beautiful weather is looking to stay around for a while. We’ll see just a few fluctuations in temperatures with the passing of a couple of dry cold fronts. One will blow through tomorrow and drop our temperatures just a couple of degrees and shift our winds to the north around 15 to 25 mph. Another cold front looks to swing through on Wednesday. However, yet again, it looks to be mostly dry and shift our winds to the north again. By Friday, one more cold front is forecast to come through the area with isolated chances of a spotty shower or two. However, most of us look to remain dry.

