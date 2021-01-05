January 5th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting in the low 60’s and lots of sunshine! Tomorrow we watch for our next cold front to push through causing highs to drop into the mid-50’s. This cooling trend will continue with the upper 40’s arriving on Friday and then the mid-40’s by Sunday! Lows will remain below freezing over the next six out of seven days so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. Unfortunately, we will remain dry throughout the work week, with our first precipitation chance arriving on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday! This will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow so plan accordingly!