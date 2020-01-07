January 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb into the mid-60’s by Thursday with more sunshine on tap throughout the week. However, a dry cold front is expected to push across the region Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing another temperature drop and windy conditions to the region. We will watch for a minor chance of showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning but they will be very isolated. Temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend with more dry conditions expected. However, we are watching for the chance of precipitation by the middle of the week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!