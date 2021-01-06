January 6th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and slightly cooler day across the South Plains with temperatures dropping back around average into the low 50’s! Tomorrow will remain about the same, but cooling trend will kick in again starting on Friday with the upper 40’s making their return and then the low 40’s returning by Sunday! Lows will remain below freezing over the next seven days so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build-up on the roadways. Unfortunately, we will remain dry throughout the work week, with our first precipitation chance arriving on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday! This will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow so plan accordingly!