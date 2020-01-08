January 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low 60’s. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb into the mid-60’s by Thursday with more sunshine on tap throughout the week. However, a dry cold front is expected to push across the region Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing another temperature drop and windy conditions to the region.

We will watch for a minor chance of showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but they will be very isolated. Temperatures will continue to drop through Saturday with a quick rebound on Sunday and more dry conditions expected.