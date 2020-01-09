January 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low 60’s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-60’s tomorrow with more sunshine on tap throughout the week. However, a dry cold front is expected to push across the region throughout the day on Thursday and finally clear out by Friday morning, bringing another temperature drop and windy conditions.

We will watch for a minor chance of showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but they will be very isolated. However, anyone who does see showers could see the possibility of freezing rain, sleet and snow flurries due to the freezing temperatures during this time frame so please drive with caution on Saturday morning if you are up early. Temperatures will continue to drop through Saturday with a quick rebound on Sunday and more dry conditions expected.