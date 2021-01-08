January 8th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! After a cool last day of the work week, we look ahead to a cold and snowy weekend. Tonight freezing fog will enter the forecast so travel is not recommended. Tomorrow afternoon highs will remain near the forty degree mark and cloudy conditions will prevail.



We are expecting snow showers to slowly push into the region tomorrow evening, as early as 8PM for our far Northwestern counties. Snowfall rates will pick up greatly for Lubbock around 3AM on Sunday with intermittent snow showers forecasted to continue through at least 6PM, finally tapering off around midnight Monday morning.



Once the snowfall begins, we will not see temperatures return above freezing until midday on Monday so travel will be dangerous. Snowfall amounts will average between 2″-6″ with isolated areas receiving higher totals. Bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build-up on the roadways.



Temperatures will start another upward trend on Monday and continue through the end of next week with sunshine returning in full force. However, low will remain way below freezing so plan accordingly.