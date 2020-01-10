January 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Hopefully you took the chance to enjoy these unseasonably warm conditions because the cold front that slowly pushed into the region this morning will continue to slide across the South Plains, clearing out of our area by Friday morning.

Behind it will be a push of cold air and moisture returning to West Texas. We will watch for a foggy start to your FINALLY Friday as well as a minor chance of showers Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Anyone who does see showers could see the possibility of freezing rain, sleet and snow flurries due to the freezing temperatures during this time frame so please drive with caution on Saturday morning if you are up early. Temperatures will continue to drop through Saturday with a quick rebound on Sunday and more dry conditions expected.