July 10th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day start to the day with temperatures sitting in the upper 90’s and triple digits. That means that it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! This will remain the case tomorrow as well, but storm chances will return to the South Plains beginning during the afternoon hours. Thankfully, we are not expecting any severe weather at this time – just some gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding.
Then the remainder of the work week will cool back to around average in the low 90’s and we will see abundant sunshine with minor rain chances each night.