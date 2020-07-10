July 10th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Finally Friday everyone! Thankfully some of us did actually see some wet weather last night, amounting to just a few hundredths of an inch of rain, but we’ll take it! Today is looking to be almost a repeat of yesterday, with sweltering heat across the entire South Plains but another isolated shower or storm is possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours. The dangerous heat continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 100s so please continue to take it easy if you have to be outdoors, take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or shade, apply and reapply sunscreen, check on our neighbors, wait to walk our pets until after the sun has gone down, and of course stay hydrated. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this heat wave looks to break down by the end of next week which hopefully allows our temperatures to drop back down to at least double digits for highs.